The EVP & GC of Pioneer Natural (NYSE: PXD) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & GC of Pioneer Natural (PXD – Research Report), Mark H. Kleinman, sold shares of PXD for $258.1K.

In addition to Mark H. Kleinman, 8 other PXD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $178.22 and a one-year low of $114.79. PXD’s market cap is $24.45B and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.22.

The insider sentiment on Pioneer Natural has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is engaged in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.