The EVP & GC of MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & GC of MSG Networks (MSGN – Research Report), Lawrence Burian, sold shares of MSGN for $327.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $22.56 and a one-year low of $8.52. Currently, MSG Networks has an average volume of 603.61K. MSGN’s market cap is $622 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.25, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on MSG Networks has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MSG Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution. It operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. The company was founded on July 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.