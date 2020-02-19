The EVP & GC of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & GC of KB Home (KBH – Research Report), Brian Woram, sold shares of KBH for $594.3K.

Following Brian Woram’s last KBH Sell transaction on September 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.9%. In addition to Brian Woram, 2 other KBH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on KB Home’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion and quarterly net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.35 billion and had a net profit of $96.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.51 and a one-year low of $21.69. KBH’s market cap is $3.55B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.86.

The insider sentiment on KB Home has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast.