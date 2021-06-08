The EVP & GC of Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & GC of Entergy (ETR – Research Report), Marcus Brown, sold shares of ETR for $846.4K.

Based on Entergy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion and quarterly net profit of $339 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.43 billion and had a net profit of $123 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.36 and a one-year low of $85.78. Currently, Entergy has an average volume of 576.54K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.67, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The All Other segment comprises parent company, Entergy Corporation, and Other business activity. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.