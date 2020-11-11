The EVP & GC of Community Bank System is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & GC of Community Bank System (CBU – Research Report), George Getman, exercised options to sell 8,489 CBU shares at $28.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $552.6K.

Following George Getman’s last CBU Sell transaction on December 31, 2014, the stock climbed by 33.0%. In addition to George Getman, one other CBU executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Community Bank System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $153 million and quarterly net profit of $42.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $39.22 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.63 and a one-year low of $47.01. Currently, Community Bank System has an average volume of 346.72K.

The insider sentiment on Community Bank System has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises. This segment also provides treasury management solutions and payment processing services. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment fund, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management services, including trust services provided by the personal trust unit, investment products and services provided by CISI and The Carta Group, and asset advisory services provided by Nottingham and insurance services, which includes include the offerings of personal and commercial property insurance and other risk management products and services provided by OneGroup. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.