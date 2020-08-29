The EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. of Lowe’s is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. of Lowe’s (LOW – Research Report), Ross McCanless, exercised options to sell 62,838 LOW shares at $70.38 a share, for a total transaction value of $10.58M.

This is McCanless’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on KEQU back in July 2010

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lowe’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.83 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.99 billion and had a net profit of $1.68 billion. The company has a one-year high of $171.32 and a one-year low of $60.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.57.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $181.95, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lowe’s has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.