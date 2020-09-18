The EVP, GC & Chief Risk Officer of CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, GC & Chief Risk Officer of CBRE Group (CBRE – Research Report), Laurence Midler, sold shares of CBRE for $374.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $64.75 and a one-year low of $29.17. CBRE’s market cap is $16.35 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.80. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.76.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.33, reflecting a 0.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on CBRE Group has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services. The Americas segment comprises of operations throughout the United States and Canada as well as markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment offers full range of services concentrated on the commercial property sector, such as leasing, property sales, valuation services, asset management services, and occupier outsourcing. The Asia Pacific segment commercial real estate services. The Global Investment Management segment consist of investment management services to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors seeking to generate returns and diversification through investment in real estate. The Development Services segment develops and invests in commercial real estate across a wide spectrum of property types, including: industrial, office and retail properties; healthcare facilities of all types; and residential/mixed-use projects. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.