The EVP, Fund Services of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is Selling Shares

On May 18, the EVP, Fund Services of Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS – Research Report), William Patrick Bradley, sold shares of VRTS for $555K.

Following William Patrick Bradley’s last VRTS Sell transaction on December 16, 2013, the stock climbed by 95.8%. This is Bradley’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on DPG back in December 2015

Based on Virtus Investment Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $216 million and quarterly net profit of $36.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $285.00 and a one-year low of $86.32. Currently, Virtus Investment Partners has an average volume of 53.27K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $353.33, reflecting a -23.4% downside.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.