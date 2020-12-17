The EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural is Exercising Options

On December 16 it was reported that the EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural (PXD – Research Report), Chris Cheatwood, exercised options to sell 6,728 PXD shares at $98.69 a share, for a total transaction value of $782.4K. The options were close to expired and Chris Cheatwood disposed stocks.

Following Chris Cheatwood’s last PXD Sell transaction on June 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.7%. In addition to Chris Cheatwood, one other PXD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $159.01 and a one-year low of $48.62. PXD’s market cap is $19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 115.10.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.86, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pioneer Natural has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.