The EVP-Exploration of Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP-Exploration of Cimarex Energy (XEC – Research Report), John Lambuth, sold shares of XEC for $637.5K.

Following John Lambuth’s last XEC Sell transaction on February 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 6.2%.

Based on Cimarex Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $712 million and quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $249 million and had a GAAP net loss of $925 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.39 and a one-year low of $22.39. XEC’s market cap is $6.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -181.40.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.00, reflecting a -26.8% downside.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.