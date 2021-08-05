The EVP & CTO of American Campus (NYSE: ACC) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP & CTO of American Campus (ACC – Research Report), Jorge De-Cardenas, sold shares of ACC for $425.6K.

Following Jorge De-Cardenas’ last ACC Sell transaction on October 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.0%.

Based on American Campus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $209 million and GAAP net loss of -$9,402,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.69 and a one-year low of $31.07. Currently, American Campus has an average volume of 472.06K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.50, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on American Campus has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.