The EVP & CRO of United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP & CRO of United Community Banks (UCBI – Research Report), Robert A. Edwards, bought shares of UCBI for $300K.

Following this transaction Robert A. Edwards’ holding in the company was increased by 30.52% to a total of $1.29 million. Following Robert A. Edwards’ last UCBI Buy transaction on August 14, 2017, the stock climbed by 6.3%.

Based on United Community Banks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $169 million and quarterly net profit of $70.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a net profit of $25.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.67 and a one-year low of $15.73. Currently, United Community Banks has an average volume of 67.42K.

Starting in January 2021, UCBI received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.