The EVP & CRO of TrustCo Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) is Buying Shares

On November 30, the EVP & CRO of TrustCo Bank (TRST – Research Report), Robert Leonard, bought shares of TRST for $45.03K.

Following this transaction Robert Leonard’s holding in the company was increased by 6.72% to a total of $698.8K. In addition to Robert Leonard, 3 other TRST executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, TrustCo Bank has an average volume of 340.15K. TRST’s market cap is $614 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a one-year high of $9.10 and a one-year low of $4.30.

The insider sentiment on TrustCo Bank has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.