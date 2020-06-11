The EVP & CRO of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CRO of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY – Research Report), Kim Bingham, sold shares of CATY for $152.2K.

In addition to Kim Bingham, one other CATY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $38.91 and a one-year low of $17.58. Currently, Cathay General Bancorp has an average volume of 476.60K. CATY’s market cap is $2.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40.

The insider sentiment on Cathay General Bancorp has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.