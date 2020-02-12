The EVP & CRO of Boston Private Fin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & CRO of Boston Private Fin (BPFH – Research Report), Timothy Macdonald, exercised options to sell 6,969 BPFH shares at $7.94 a share, for a total transaction value of $81.75K.

Following Timothy Macdonald’s last BPFH Sell transaction on October 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Boston Private Fin has an average volume of 372.45K. BPFH’s market cap is $979.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a one-year high of $13.08 and a one-year low of $9.78.

The insider sentiment on Boston Private Fin has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Timothy Macdonald’s trades have generated a -12.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of wealth management. It operates through the following segments: Private Banking; Wealth Management and Trust; Investment Management; and Wealth Advisory. The Private Banking segment provides services to privately owned businesses, private partnerships, and non-profit organizations.