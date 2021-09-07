The EVP, COO & Pres-CooperVision of Cooper Co is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, COO & Pres-CooperVision of Cooper Co (COO – Research Report), Daniel Mcbride, exercised options to sell 72,624 COO shares at $136.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $32.69M.

Following Daniel Mcbride’s last COO Sell transaction on June 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 134.1%. In addition to Daniel Mcbride, one other COO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cooper Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $763 million and quarterly net profit of $616 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $578 million and had a net profit of $55.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $463.59 and a one-year low of $304.92. Currently, Cooper Co has an average volume of 395.78K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold COO with a $395.00 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $465.25, reflecting a -2.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cooper Co has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers. The Cooper Surgical business unit focuses on supplying women’s health clinicians with market medical products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare to women. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.