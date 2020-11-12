The EVP & COO of Worthington Industries is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & COO of Worthington Industries (WOR – Research Report), Geoffrey G. Gilmore, exercised options to sell 28,923 WOR shares at $32.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.52M.

Following Geoffrey G. Gilmore’s last WOR Sell transaction on July 31, 2017, the stock climbed by 5.2%. In addition to Geoffrey G. Gilmore, 5 other WOR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $56.43 and a one-year low of $19.28. WOR’s market cap is $2.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.10. Currently, Worthington Industries has an average volume of 188.59K.

The insider sentiment on Worthington Industries has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Worthington Industries, Inc. engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment is consist of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures. The Pressure Cylinders segment includes the Worthington Cylinders business unit, which operates 19 manufacturing facilities. The Engineered Cabs segment comprises the Worthington Industries Engineered Cabs business unit, which operates four manufacturing facilities. The company was founded by John H. McConnell in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.