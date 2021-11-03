The EVP & COO of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report), Darrell Chambliss, sold shares of WCN for $1.68M.

Following Darrell Chambliss’ last WCN Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 49.3%.

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $158 million. The company has a one-year high of $137.82 and a one-year low of $97.02. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 923.48K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $145.81, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Connections has been negative according to 156 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Darrell Chambliss' trades have generated a -19.8% average return based on past transactions.

Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated solid waste management services company. It provides waste collection, waste disposal, transfer, and recycling services in the US and Canada.