The EVP & COO of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) is Selling Shares

On August 13, the EVP & COO of Summit Hotel Properties (INN – Research Report), Craig Aniszewski, sold shares of INN for $409.6K.

In addition to Craig Aniszewski, one other INN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Summit Hotel Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $86.52 million and GAAP net loss of -$18,692,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.42 million. Currently, Summit Hotel Properties has an average volume of 524.79K. The company has a one-year high of $11.32 and a one-year low of $4.72.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50, reflecting a -21.2% downside.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.