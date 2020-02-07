The EVP & COO of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), Werner Schweiger, sold shares of ES for $2.48M.

Following Werner Schweiger’s last ES Sell transaction on March 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 35.4%.

Based on Eversource Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $319 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.03 billion and had a net profit of $231 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.56 and a one-year low of $68.38. ES’s market cap is $29.33B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.64.

NSTAR Electric Co. engages in the generation and supply of electricity. It provides distribution and transmission services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of eastern and western Massachusetts; and also owns solar power facilities. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.