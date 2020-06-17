The EVP & COO of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD – Research Report), Graham Bacon, bought shares of EPD for $197K.

Following this transaction Graham Bacon’s holding in the company was increased by 3.34% to a total of $6.13 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.87 and a one-year low of $10.27. EPD’s market cap is $42.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.36, reflecting a -18.7% downside. Eight different firms, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in April 2020, EPD received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Enterprise Products Partners has been positive according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment manages natural gas processing plants. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment stores and markets crude oil products. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment stores and transports natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment offers propylene fractionation, butane isomerization complex, octane enhancement, and refined products. The company was founded by Dan L. Duncan in April 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.