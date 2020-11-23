The EVP & COO of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Duke Energy (DUK – Research Report), Dhiaa Jamil, sold shares of DUK for $324.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $103.79 and a one-year low of $62.13. DUK’s market cap is $68.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.90.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.00, reflecting a -6.5% downside.

Dhiaa Jamil's trades have generated a -7.4% average return based on past transactions.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment focuses on natural gas operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Piedmont and Duke Energy Ohio. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, develops, builds, operates, and owns wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.