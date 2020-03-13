The EVP & COO of DR Horton (NYSE: DHI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of DR Horton (DHI – Research Report), Michael J. Murray, sold shares of DHI for $7,926.

Following Michael J. Murray’s last DHI Sell transaction on December 10, 2014, the stock climbed by 16.9%. In addition to Michael J. Murray, 4 other DHI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on DR Horton’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $431 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.52 billion and had a net profit of $287 million. The company has a one-year high of $62.54 and a one-year low of $36.23. DHI’s market cap is $14.37B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.37.

The insider sentiment on DR Horton has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions.