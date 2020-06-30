The EVP-COO of Diamond Offshore Drilling (Other OTC: DOFSQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP-COO of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ – Research Report), Ronald Woll, sold shares of DOFSQ for $13.77K.

In addition to Ronald Woll, one other DOFSQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $9.43 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Diamond Offshore Drilling has an average volume of 699.50K.

The insider sentiment on Diamond Offshore Drilling has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.