The EVP & COO of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN – Research Report), Ray Tobias, sold shares of DWSN for $29.06K.

Based on Dawson Geophysical Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.5 million and quarterly net profit of $1.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.25 million. Currently, Dawson Geophysical Company has an average volume of 10.74K. The company has a one-year high of $2.93 and a one-year low of $0.84.

The insider sentiment on Dawson Geophysical Company has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dawson Geophysical Co. engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers design and permitting, project management, surveying, shot hole drilling, field operations, maintenance, data processing, survey consulting, legal, and regulatory. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.