The EVP & COO of CarMax is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & COO of CarMax (KMX – Research Report), Edwin Hill, exercised options to sell 101,310 KMX shares at $63.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $9.63M.

Following Edwin Hill’s last KMX Sell transaction on July 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.2%. In addition to Edwin Hill, 7 other KMX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $103.18 and a one-year low of $37.59. Currently, CarMax has an average volume of 982.92K. KMX’s market cap is $15.5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.11, reflecting a -12.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on CarMax has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Edwin Hill’s trades have generated a -2.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.