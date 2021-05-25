The EVP & COO of Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & COO of Assurant (AIZ – Research Report), Gene Mergelmeyer, sold shares of AIZ for $6.48M.

Following Gene Mergelmeyer’s last AIZ Sell transaction on August 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 39.8%. In addition to Gene Mergelmeyer, one other AIZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $163.24 and a one-year low of $96.72. Currently, Assurant has an average volume of 309.50K. AIZ’s market cap is $9.64 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.67, reflecting a -17.1% downside.

Gene Mergelmeyer’s trades have generated a -13.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Assurant, Inc. engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing, and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.