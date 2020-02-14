The EVP, COO & MD EMEA of Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, COO & MD EMEA of Virtusa (VRTU – Research Report), Roger Keith Modder, sold shares of VRTU for $980.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Virtusa’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $337 million and quarterly net profit of $12.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $314 million and had a net profit of $12.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.00 and a one-year low of $31.99. VRTU’s market cap is $1.46B and the company has a P/E ratio of 50.71.

The insider sentiment on Virtusa has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Roger Keith Modder’s trades have generated a -12.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virtusa Corp. engages in the provision of information technology consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing services. Its services includes business process management, application services, infrastructure management, enterprise information management, independent validation services, platforming, mobility, enterprise resource planning, business consulting, customer experience management, and cloud. The company was founded by Krishan A. Canekeratne, Tushara Canekeratne and John Gillis in November 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.