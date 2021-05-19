The EVP, COO & CFO of Boot Barn is Exercising Options

On May 18 it was reported that the EVP, COO & CFO of Boot Barn (BOOT – Research Report), Gregory Hackman, exercised options to sell 41,697 BOOT shares at $17.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.3M.

Following Gregory Hackman’s last BOOT Sell transaction on February 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 16.8%. In addition to Gregory Hackman, 2 other BOOT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Boot Barn’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $259 million and quarterly net profit of $24.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $189 million and had a net profit of $5.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.10 and a one-year low of $17.87. Currently, Boot Barn has an average volume of 467.83K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.00, reflecting a -11.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Boot Barn has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gregory Hackman's trades have generated a -15.6% average return based on past transactions.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.