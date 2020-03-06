The EVP, Conferences of Gartner (NYSE: IT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Conferences of Gartner (IT – Research Report), Alwyn Dawkins, bought shares of IT for $216.5K.

This is Dawkins’ first Buy trade following 64 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Alwyn Dawkins’ holding in the company was increased by 4.39% to a total of $4.93 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gartner’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $67.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.09 billion and had a net profit of $84.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $171.78 and a one-year low of $117.30. Currently, Gartner has an average volume of 769.55K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $292.4K worth of IT shares and purchased $216.5K worth of IT shares. The insider sentiment on Gartner has been negative according to 106 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders.