The EVP-Community Banking of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP-Community Banking of Webster Financial (WBS – Research Report), Nitin Mhatre, bought shares of WBS for $210.5K.

In addition to Nitin Mhatre, 11 other WBS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Nitin Mhatre’s holding in the company was increased by 10.32% to a total of $1.92 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Webster Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $353 million and quarterly net profit of $90.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $350 million and had a net profit of $98.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.25 and a one-year low of $41.28. Currently, Webster Financial has an average volume of 531.26K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $142.1K worth of WBS shares and purchased $3.04M worth of WBS shares. The insider sentiment on Webster Financial has been neutral according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Webster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Webster Bank NA. It engages in providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses. It offers equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and asset-based lending services.