The EVP, Commercial of Dorman Products is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Commercial of Dorman Products (DORM – Research Report), Michael Kealey, exercised options to sell 4,148 DORM shares at $78.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $440.1K.

Following Michael Kealey’s last DORM Sell transaction on March 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.0%. In addition to Michael Kealey, one other DORM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dorman Products’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $348 million and quarterly net profit of $33.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $301 million and had a net profit of $34.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.13 and a one-year low of $86.22. DORM’s market cap is $3.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.50.

The insider sentiment on Dorman Products has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Kealey's trades have generated a -5.1% average return based on past transactions.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.