The EVP, CMO of Ryder System (NYSE: R) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CMO of Ryder System (R – Research Report), Karen Jones, sold shares of R for $49.17K.

In addition to Karen Jones, 3 other R executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $61.41 and a one-year low of $22.63. Currently, Ryder System has an average volume of 585.83K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $37.60, reflecting a -9.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ryder System has been positive according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ryder System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers. The SCS segment focuses on the provision of integrated logistics solutions, including distribution, management, dedicated transportation, and professional services. The DTS segment includes turnkey transportation solutions. The company was founded by James A. Ryder in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.