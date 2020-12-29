The EVP, CLO & Secretary of Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Digimarc (DMRC – Research Report), Robert Chamness, sold shares of DMRC for $519.2K.

In addition to Robert Chamness, 2 other DMRC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.74 and a one-year low of $9.92. Currently, Digimarc has an average volume of 314.66K. DMRC’s market cap is $788 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.05M worth of DMRC shares and purchased $17.22M worth of DMRC shares. The insider sentiment on Digimarc has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. It also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. The company was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.