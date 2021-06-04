The EVP & CIO of American International Group (NYSE: AIG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & CIO of American International Group (AIG – Research Report), Dachille Douglas, sold shares of AIG for $1.05M.

In addition to Dachille Douglas, 2 other AIG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.08 and a one-year low of $25.57. AIG’s market cap is $46.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.30.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.60, reflecting a 1.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on American International Group has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1919, New York-based American International Group, Inc. is a finance and insurance corporation. The company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Legacy Portfolio.