The EVP – Chief Operating Officer of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP – Chief Operating Officer of American River Bankshares (AMRB – Research Report), Kevin Bender, bought shares of AMRB for $66.84K.

Following this transaction Kevin Bender’s holding in the company was increased by 35.77% to a total of $624.8K. Following Kevin Bender’s last AMRB Buy transaction on December 04, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.9%.

Based on American River Bankshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.72 million and quarterly net profit of $2.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.64 million and had a net profit of $1.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $8.90. AMRB’s market cap is $109 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.80.

The insider sentiment on American River Bankshares has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American River Bankshares operates as a bank holding company, which engages in financial services. It provides checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, installment and term loans, and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, CA.