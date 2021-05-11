The EVP, Chief Merch. Officer of Big 5 Sporting Goods is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Chief Merch. Officer of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV – Research Report), Boyd O. Clark, exercised options to sell 31,095 BGFV shares at $4.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $841.4K.

Following Boyd O. Clark’s last BGFV Sell transaction on November 14, 2016, the stock climbed by 16.7%. In addition to Boyd O. Clark, 4 other BGFV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 million and quarterly net profit of $21.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.95 and a one-year low of $1.08. BGFV’s market cap is $698 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

The insider sentiment on Big 5 Sporting Goods has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. The company was founded by Maurie I. Liff, Harry A. Liff, and Robert W. Miller in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.