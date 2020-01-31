The EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Alnylam Pharma (ALNY – Research Report), Laurie Keating, sold shares of ALNY for $754.1K.

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $70.06 million and GAAP net loss of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $211 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.72 and a one-year low of $65.81. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 643.87K.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.