The EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), David B. Berger, bought shares of TNDM for $20.72K.

This recent transaction increases David B. Berger’s holding in the company by 227.86% to a total of $240.8K. In addition to David B. Berger, one other TNDM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $94.66 million and GAAP net loss of $2.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.2 million and had a net profit of $3.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.81 and a one-year low of $40.46. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.2451.

Four different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tandem Diabetes Care has been neutral according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.