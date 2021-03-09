The EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR – Research Report), Katy Theroux, sold shares of CNR for $225.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $14.29 and a one-year low of $2.54. CNR’s market cap is $1.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.30.

The insider sentiment on Cornerstone Building Brands has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets. It also provides metal coil coating services for commercial and construction applications. The Siding segment engages in the manufacture of vinyl siding & skirting, steel siding, vinyl & aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories. The Windows segment engages in the manufacture of vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood and clad-wood windows and patio doors and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors. The company was founded by Johnie Schulte in 1984 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.