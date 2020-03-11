The EVP, Chief Fiduciary Officer of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, Chief Fiduciary Officer of First Bancorp (FNLC – Research Report), Steven Parady, bought shares of FNLC for $2,836.

In addition to Steven Parady, one other FNLC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.57 million and quarterly net profit of $6.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.05 million and had a net profit of $6.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.64 and a one-year low of $22.16. FNLC’s market cap is $252.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.86.

The insider sentiment on First Bancorp has been neutral according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.