The EVP, Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic (CXW – Research Report), Anthony Grande, sold shares of CXW for $372.2K.

In addition to Anthony Grande, one other CXW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $14.44 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, CoreCivic has an average volume of 387.16K. CXW’s market cap is $929 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.00.

The insider sentiment on CoreCivic has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.