The EVP – Chief Credit Officer of Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – Chief Credit Officer of Trico Bancshares (TCBK – Research Report), Craig Carney, bought shares of TCBK for $24.03K.

This is Carney’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Craig Carney’s holding in the company was increased by 3.28% to a total of $1.29 million.

The company has a one-year high of $41.42 and a one-year low of $23.05. TCBK’s market cap is $965 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.70. Currently, Trico Bancshares has an average volume of 117.29K.

The insider sentiment on Trico Bancshares has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.