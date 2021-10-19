The EVP, Chief Compliance Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP, Chief Compliance Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC – Research Report), Maxwell Sinclair, sold shares of PMBC for $576.7K.

In addition to Maxwell Sinclair, 15 other PMBC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Sinclair’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.55 million and quarterly net profit of $3.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.34 million and had a net profit of $1.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.20 and a one-year low of $3.60. PMBC’s market cap is $225 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.40.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking segment. The Commercial Banking segment focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.