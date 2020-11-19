The EVP & Chief Comm & Ops Ofcr of Mallinckrodt (Other OTC: MNKKQ) is Selling Shares

On November 18, the EVP & Chief Comm & Ops Ofcr of Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ – Research Report), Hugh O’neill, sold shares of MNKKQ for $90.

This is O’neill’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. In addition to Hugh O’neill, 2 other MNKKQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $0.09.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.50, reflecting a -93.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Mallinckrodt has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines. The Specialty Generics segment relates to specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as external manufacturing. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.