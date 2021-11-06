The EVP, Chief Administrative Officer of Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is Selling Shares

On November 5, the EVP, Chief Administrative Officer of Kilroy Realty (KRC – Research Report), Heidi Rena Roth, sold shares of KRC for $900.4K.

Following Heidi Rena Roth’s last KRC Sell transaction on March 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.8%. In addition to Heidi Rena Roth, one other KRC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Kilroy Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $232 million and quarterly net profit of $47.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $228 million and had a net profit of $49.03 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.05 and a one-year low of $48.06. Currently, Kilroy Realty has an average volume of 561.08K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.67, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kilroy Realty has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.