The EVP- Chief Admin. Officer of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP- Chief Admin. Officer of Darling Ingredients (DAR – Research Report), John O. Muse, bought shares of DAR for $122.8K.

This recent transaction increases John O. Muse’s holding in the company by 7.87% to a total of $1.99 million. In addition to John O. Muse, 5 other DAR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Darling Ingredients’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $856 million and quarterly net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $852 million and had a net profit of $40.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.57 and a one-year low of $10.25. DAR’s market cap is $2.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.16.

Three different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Darling Ingredients has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Darling Ingredients, Inc. engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients.