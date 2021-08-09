The EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle (ALB – Research Report), Karen Narwold, sold shares of ALB for $2.16M.

Following Karen Narwold’s last ALB Sell transaction on May 28, 2021, the stock climbed by 60.0%.

Based on Albemarle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $774 million and quarterly net profit of $425 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $764 million and had a net profit of $85.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $227.39 and a one-year low of $79.06. ALB’s market cap is $26.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.70.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $188.64, reflecting a 19.1% upside. ALB is a controversial stock, with 5 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock.

The insider sentiment on Albemarle has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Karen Narwold's trades have generated a -11.1% average return based on past transactions.

Albemarle Corp. is a specialty company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment engages in developing and manufacture of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties and reagents. The Bromine Specialties segment consists of bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. The Catalysts segment contain two product lines: clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydro processing catalysts, and heavy oil upgrading that comprises of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.