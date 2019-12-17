The EVP, Chf. Mktg. & Com. Officer of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Chf. Mktg. & Com. Officer of Marriott International (MAR – Research Report), Stephanie Linnartz, sold shares of MAR for $1.27M.

Following Stephanie Linnartz’s last MAR Sell transaction on December 14, 2017, the stock climbed by 24.5%. In addition to Stephanie Linnartz, 9 other MAR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Marriott International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.28 billion and quarterly net profit of $387 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.05 billion and had a net profit of $483 million. The company has a one-year high of $149.31 and a one-year low of $100.62. MAR’s market cap is $48.35B and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.87.

The insider sentiment on Marriott International has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service; North American Limited-Service; Asia Pacific; and Other International.