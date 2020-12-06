The EVP, Cheif HR Officer of PVH is Exercising Options

On December 4 it was reported that the EVP, Cheif HR Officer of PVH (PVH – Research Report), David Kozel, exercised options to sell 5,340 PVH shares at $64.97 a share, for a total transaction value of $472.3K.

In addition to David Kozel, one other PVH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $108.06 and a one-year low of $28.40. PVH’s market cap is $6.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.25, reflecting a 0.6% upside.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segment operates in North America; and Europe, Asia, and Brazil respectively. It sells its products under the brand names CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC, CK Calvin Klein, and CALVIN KLEIN. The Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segment wholesales in North America; and Europe and China respectively. It consists of Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Denim, Hilfiger Collection, and Tommy Hilfiger Tailored brands. The Heritage Brands Wholesale segment markets its products to department, chain, and specialty stores, digital commerce sites operated by select wholesale partners and pure play digital commerce retailers in North America. The Heritage Brands Retail segment manages retail stores, primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States and Canada. PVH was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.